MoFA: Last flight departs on Tuesday to return residents stranded in Iran.

A final emergency evacuation flight on Taban Airline will ferry Omani citizens and residents from the Islamic Republic on Tuesday [March 3]. The flight, departing from Shiraz to Muscat, is the fourth emergency transport commissioned by the Sultanate to help Omani citizens and residents who have been stranded in Iran since Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation [PACA] canceled all flights between the two countries on February 24.

In a Tweet on Saturday [February 29], Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs [MoFA] stated that the Sultanate’s embassy in Tehran urged all Omani citizens and residents “in various regions of Iran” to make their reservations on Taban Airline’s Shiraz-to-Muscat service on Tuesday, March 3 and outlined which numbers passengers should call to reserve their bookings.

سفارة السلطنة في طهران، تحث مجدداً المواطنين في مختلف مناطق إيران ترتيب حجوزاتهم على طيران تابان من شيراز الى مسقط رحلة يوم الثلاثاء وستكون آخر رحلة، وللحجز على الارقام التالية:

في السلطنة : 79262920

93699814

في شيراز : 09380616425

09124846394 — وزارة الخارجية (@MofaOman) February 29, 2020

MoFa then went on to state that Tuesday’s Taban Airline flight would be the last emergency evacuation service out of Iran, and that a previously scheduled flight for Monday, March 2 departing for Muscat from the Iranian city of Mashhad was cancelled because there were no Omani citizens or residents to fill the flight from there.

#سفارة_السلطنة_في_طهران، تدعو المواطنين الذين لا يزالون في إيران للتوجه الى شيراز وتأكيد حجوزاتهم لرحلة طيران تابان الإيرانية ليوم الثلاثاء المتجهة من شيراز لمسقط وهي الرحلة الأخيرة حيث سيتم إيقاف الرحلات، وقد تم إلغاء رحلة يوم الاثنين من مدينة مشهد الى مسقط لعدم وجود مواطنين. — وزارة الخارجية (@MofaOman) February 29, 2020

With concerns of further outbreak of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus after six cases were confirmed in the Sultanate by Oman’s Ministry of Health [MOH] in travelers returning back from Iran, PACA announced two emergency flights from Kish Airport and Shiraz Airport arriving back on February 26 and 28, respectively.

SalamAir also announced it would be operating an additional Muscat-Shiraz-Muscat flight for Friday, February 28 to assist with the emergency return of residents.

According to the MOH, Oman has currently quarantined around 1,300 people who have returned to the Sultanate from COVID-19-affected countries as a precautionary measure. Of the six confirmed cases in the country, the MOH announced on Saturday [February 29] that one patient had made a full recovery, while the other five were being monitored and are reported to be in stable condition.

