MoE issues guidelines for schools to curb spread of infectious diseases

Schools in Oman will now have a clear road-map to follow when it comes to helping stave off the spread of infectious diseases among student populations in the Sultanate in the wake of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has issued a statement outlining guidelines to be implemented and followed in schools across the Sultanate which was shared across their Twitter account on Wednesday, March 4.

Among the directives outlined are the temporary suspension of all school events and educational activities at the governorate or school level, a call to action for schools to raise awareness during the morning assembly on the importance of preventive measures to help curb the spread of infectious diseases, and also crowd control measures when it comes to the operation of school cafeteria’s to avoid large congregations of students in one area.

Other directives include the implementation of an awareness campaign aimed at the student body and local community to cultivate a culture of awareness on health education through easy-to-read posters and messages on notice-boards. The guidelines further stipulated that these awareness campaign messages are not to be disseminated to students through text messages or other forms of social media.

Additionally, school bus drivers are instructed to ensure that windows are left open during transport and that all vehicles are cleaned regularly with disinfectants and sterilizers.

