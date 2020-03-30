Ministry sits down for negotiations with 25 companies that have deducted salaries in Oman

The Ministry of Manpower sat down for negotiations with 25 companies in Oman that have violated the law and cut their employees’ salaries.

In an exclusive interview with Al Wisal, Y’s sister radio station, Salim al Badi, the Director General of Labour Affairs in the Ministry of Manpower said: “We have contacted companies that have reduced the salaries of their employees and have asked them to revise their decisions.

“We also hope other companies will follow suit. There are 25 companies that have gone against the law and deducted from the wages of their workers, and a number of them are still being negotiated.”

He added that there were also other reports of salary cuts that they will be looking into today [March 30].

Al-Badi then stressed that the most successful solution in this scenario is to use the ‘language of dialogue’ between companies and its employees.

Employees have been encouraged to report salary cuts or cuts in working days through the Ministry of Manpower’s online portal. Citizens and expats can also call the Ministry’s call center at 800 77 000.

