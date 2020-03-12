Ministry of Information organizes lecture on Coronavirus

Oman’s Ministry of Information organized a health awareness lecture on Wednesday, March 11 in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Disease Surveillance and Control, on the procedures followed to address the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate, Oman News Agency (ONA) reports.

Dr. Abdel Munim bin Mansour al-Hasani, Minister of Information, indicated in a speech that there is cooperation between the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Health through the various media outlets about providing accurate and professional information — without exaggeration or intimidation, and with clarity to increase awareness-raising measures to address the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Solin bint Mubarak al-Khaliliyah, a doctor at the Directorate General of Disease Surveillance and Control at the Ministry of Health, made a presentation that included an introduction to the COVID-19 virus, methods of virus transmission, its symptoms, age groups most vulnerable to infection, preventive measures that are recommended to be taken to prevent the spread of infection, the global and local epidemiological situation, as well as efforts to tackle the virus.

Source: ONA

