Ministry of Finance: All government entities in Oman to face 5% budget cut

Oman’s Ministry of Finance has deducted 5 per cent from the 2020 budgets of all government entities in the Sultanate, including ministries.

This includes civil, military, and security-related authorities.

The directive was sent by the Ministry to chairpersons of all public authorities and government institutions.

The Ministry of Finance has also stressed that all concerned ministries or institutions must strictly commit to the amended budget and continue to revise their expenditures accordingly.

Ministries and institutions must revise their spending priorities so that their expenditures do not exceed the new budget.

Failing to adhere to the new regulations will be considered a financial violation, the ministry stated, adding that the decision was made in an effort to achieve financial stability and sustainability.

