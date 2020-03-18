Ministry announces temporary exemption from medical tests for residence card renewal in Oman

Muscat: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be exempting expats from medical tests while renewing their residency visas and residence cards.

The law – which comes as a means to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) – will take effect starting on March 19, 2020 and will be in place for a period of one month.

The statement reads: “All clients (expats) are exempted for the purpose of renewing their residency cards.”

However, in the case of first-time applicants of the residence visa in Oman, the exemption is only granted to those from the following countries:

– Bangladesh

– Pakistan

– Sri Lanka

– Egypt

– Sudan

– Lebanon

– Morocco

– Indonesia

– Tunisia

– India

– Jordan

– Turkey

– Philippines

– Nepal

Citizens from these countries can proceed directly to finish their procedures at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) without going through the medical fitness examination centers in the MOH.

Expats coming in from other countries that are not in the list must visit the Al-Sharadi Medical Fitness Examination Center (only).

تعلن #المديرية_العامة_للخدمات_الصحية_لمحافظة_مسقط بأنه ضمن الإجراءات الإحترازية لمجابهة #كورونا فإنه تقرر إعفاء بعض الوافدين من الفحص الطبي الخاص بإجراءات الإقامة اعتبارا من يوم الخميس الموافق 19/3/2020ولغاية شهرحسب ماهو موضح بالجدول المرفق .#وزارة_الصحة #كوفيد١٩ pic.twitter.com/NEfgen4j7E — صحيةمحافظةمسقط (@dghs_muscat) March 18, 2020

Source: Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health

