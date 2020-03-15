Ministry announces decision to ban single-use plastics in Oman

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs has issued a ministerial decision to ban the usage of single-use plastic shopping bags.

The new rule states that all companies and institutions shall not use plastic bags. This comes as a mean to protect the environment, the ministry added.

Violators of this law will be slapped with a administrative fine of at least RO100 and a maximum of RO2,000.

The fine will be doubled in case of repetition of the violation. This rule will come to effect starting 1 January, 2021.

