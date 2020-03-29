Meet the online group that is helping the needy in Oman cope with Coronavirus

From picking up groceries to buying medicines for those who cannot leave their homes, one online community in Oman is showing how strangers are coming together to help the needy during the Coronavirus outbreak.

With their hearts in the right place and minds set towards a common goal – to stem the tides of positive cases of Coronavirus in Oman by keeping everyone at home – one online community in the Sultanate is leading the way when it comes to supporting each other deal with the pandemic.

‘What’s Happening Oman’ – a group with over 30,300 people, have sets the cogs to their initiative, titled ‘Helping Hands’, in motion – to aid those who cannot leave their homes for gathering essentials for daily use.

In an exclusive interview with Y, Jo Al Eisri, the founder of What’s Happening Oman tells: “We want to help people who are not able to get out of their home to go shopping or pick up a prescription, like the elderly and mums in the group with their partners working in hospitals and oilfields.

“Many are struggling to find a way to keep their children safe and put food on the table. We also have some group members that do not have the luxury of a car and rely on public transport.

And as an answer to the calls of many people, members from the group began helping others by picking up their groceries from shops or their medicines from pharmacies.

This, Jo tells, will also help Oman better achieve their goals of helping and reducing traffic numbers in shops.

“I came up with the idea and am always looking for ways to give back to the community; and thankfully, I have a platform to get more people involved.

“What’s Happening Oman group members have never failed when it comes to helping each other,” the British teacher based out of Buraimi explained.

Currently, 60 group members are actively volunteering and assisting those in need. Payments for the goods can be left at the door or transferred online.

“The group also came together this morning when a group member, Ms. Humayra posted asking if anyone had a computer monitor for sale or rent for a couple of weeks as she was in the middle of moving, and all her belongings were in storage. Within an hour, Mr. Hussain H.H Al Naamani offered to lend her one.

“Total strangers are helping each other, and that’s what it’s all about during times like this.”

Group members will also be there if anyone wants to chat and vent their frustrations. She added: “Many people are scared and worried about what will happen next. Some feel isolated being so far away from their families.”

But, as Jo reiterates, it is important for everyone to stay home.

“Sadly people are not listening – and as they ignore the warnings by the government, Oman is going to see an increase in Coronavirus cases.

“We still have too many people out on the streets, beaches and in the shops. We only started this initiative this Friday. Hopefully, it will make a difference and reduce the numbers a little.”

