Mandatory quarantine for travellers entering Oman from Egypt: MOH

Travellers entering Oman from Egypt will be placed under mandatory quarantine, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

As per the MOH, this will come into effect from today [March 8, 2020].

The statement reads: “Based on the global and regional developments of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), institutional or home quarantine will be enforced to all travelers coming from Egypt from the date of issuance of this statement.”

The ministry has also called upon travellers who entered the Sultanate from Egypt during the last 14 days to contact the center of the Ministry of Health in case they have developed any respiratory symptoms.

Residents and tourists are requested to adhere to quarantine procedures and take information only from official sources.

