Man wearing face mask drifts his SUV in viral video; ROP investigation leads to arrest

The internet is a haven for video content of people doing things they probably shouldn’t be doing. Such is the case of a man drifting his SUV on a beach in Muscat.

Wearing a face mask to protect his identity – and probably stay safe from the Coronavirus; though, he is in full violation of the Supreme Committee’s rule to stay clear of public areas and public gatherings – the man drifts his SUV as he kicks up sand.

The video of him drifting – complete with a clear view of his number plate – went viral on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) in the Governorate of Muscat have reportedly arrested the man and are completing legal procedures against him.

قيادة شرطة محافظة مسقط تُلقي القبض على سائق مركبة بتهمة الاستعراض والتفحيط في مكان عام، ويتم استكمال الإجراءات القانونية بحقه. #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/VxhDI8n00T — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 23, 2020

Source: ROP

Share this