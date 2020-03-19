Julphar pharmaceuticals all set to re-enter Oman

Pharmaceutical company, Julphar, is expected to make a re-entry into Oman with over 80 registered products.

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC – Julphar – one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, has announced that its products will be made available in Oman again.

The announcement came after the successful inspection of Julphar’s manufacturing facilities by the Gulf Health Council (GHC).

His Highness Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Julphar, said: “We are pleased to announce that we will be bringing over 80 registered products to Oman.

“We are also thankful to the GHC for their continued guidance and support to implement further improvements in our manufacturing processes. This is a reaffirmation of our long-standing commitment to Oman and to delivering high-quality products to its people.”

In a statement to the public, Julphar stated that it had begun its ‘operational transformation, including an internal restructure and a cutting-edge revamp of all quality processes.’

This included a key focus on the company’s quality assurance and regulatory and development activities steered by over 200 scientists, medical professionals and regulatory experts to ensure that Julphar delivers impactful and accessible healthcare solutions that respond to the needs of people and governments across the region and beyond.

