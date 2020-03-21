Italian couple, Omani footballers send musical message of support to coronavirus-infected Italy

As Italy continues to reel in the grips of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Oman is sending a quick pick-me-up to the people of the European nation in the form of a musical piece inspired by the famous Italian song – ‘Bella Ciao’ – all in an effort to mark the friendship and support shared between the two countries.

While the melody pays homage to the original composition, the Oman-based Italian couple – Luca and Lucia – who conceptualised the idea switched the lyrics to highlight Italy’s struggles with the virus and how they can further brave the disease by ‘following health authorities’ instructions’.

Adding an Omani touch to it all was the inclusion of Oman footballers from Qantab, who chanted the song proudly along with the couple.

Fine artists and dancers, Luca and Lucia, said that the idea was to send all Italians a message of encouragement and show them that other nationalities care about them too.

All of this comes in the wake of the nation reporting over 47,000 patients in the country, as they further reinforce lockdown in its cities.

In an interview with Y, Luca said: “We thought of involving some Omani friends and chose the football team from Qantab as we live in this beautiful village, and because this game is very popular here in Oman. So, we thought of using this sport to create this project which I edited myself.”

The video was coincidentally shot before public gatherings were banned in Oman.

But despite the increasing number of coronavirus patients in Italy, Luca added that his country was one of the ‘best to respond to this crisis in Europe’.

“We know the situation very well as we are in constant contact with our friends and families in Italy. We have free public health care and that’s why people are being tested more compared to other countries,” he explained.

Talking about the impact of the video, Luca said that the reaction has been incredible.

“I have received messages from many friends who said that the words touched their hearts. Many of them haven’t even heard about Oman and they look forward to visiting the country when the emergency is over.”

The couple – who is proud in telling Y that they consider Oman their second home – had planned many exhibitions this year here; however, due to the current situation, they’ve had to pull the plug on several of their events.

Find Lucia’s latest artwork at @luciaolivartist and www.luciaoliva.it

“We have mixed feelings about this situation being in Oman. We want to work for the future of this country and continue what the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said – May his soul rest in peace – has established,” an emotional Lucia added.

Speaking about the Omani government’s decisions to control the spread of the virus, Luca said that the Sultanate has taken important measures to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, especially in closing the borders.

More than 4,000 people have passed away from the disease in Italy, the country’s civil protection agency said on Friday.

For more stories by the Italian duo, follow their social media accounts or their website at talesbylulu.blogspot.com and @tales_by_lulu

