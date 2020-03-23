In Pictures: Muscat Municipality launches massive sterilization drive

23 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Teams from Muscat Municipality are working to create a safer environment for the public as they began their sterilization drive to disinfect areas across the capital earlier today [March 23].



The Municipality staff were seen spraying disinfectant across streets, sidewalks, restrooms, and areas where people would normally come in contact with.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It also undertook sterilizing of the Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits – one of the largest suppliers of food materials to vendors across the capital city.

Source: Muscat Municipality

Share this
Related News
Municipality closes beach front parking to prevent crowd gatherings
Municipality closes beach front parking to prevent crowd gatherings
Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality fines three shops in Seeb for violating COVID-19 closures
Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality fines three shops in Seeb for violating COVID-19 closures

Public Reviews and Comments