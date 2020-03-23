In Pictures: Muscat Municipality launches massive sterilization drive

Teams from Muscat Municipality are working to create a safer environment for the public as they began their sterilization drive to disinfect areas across the capital earlier today [March 23].

The Municipality staff were seen spraying disinfectant across streets, sidewalks, restrooms, and areas where people would normally come in contact with.

It also undertook sterilizing of the Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits – one of the largest suppliers of food materials to vendors across the capital city.

في ظل ظروف المرحلة الراهنة وحرصًا على سلامة وصحة المواطنين#بلدية_مسقط تواصل عمليات الرش والتعقيم بالمواقف العامة والشوارع والأرصفة والاستراحات في ولاية #بوشر ، وذلك ضمن خطة متكاملة تديرها البلدية لاستهداف كافة المناطق بمحافظة #مسقط وتهدف من خلالها للحد من انتشار فيروس #كورونا pic.twitter.com/VUbJJerwOX — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) March 23, 2020

