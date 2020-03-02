HM The Sultan receives UK Foreign Secretary in Muscat

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has arrived in Oman as part of a regional tour aimed at restating the UK’s ties in the Gulf and strengthening relationships between Britain and the GCC nations.

In televised coverage aired today [March 2, 2020] on Oman TV, Foreign Secretary Raab and his attachés were received at Al Alam Palace by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and fellow dignitaries.

Raab was appointed Foreign Secretary by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July 2019 and is slated to head onwards to Saudi Arabia, where trade and G20 discussions will be on the agenda, after spending two days in Oman.