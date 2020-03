His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq issued 10 Royal Decrees today [March 1, 2020].

Among them was the appointing of His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahar bin Taimour Al Said as a Special Envoy for His Majesty the Sultan.

His Highness Mansoor bin Majid bin Taimour will now hold the position of Personal Advisor to HM the Sultan, and Salim bin Said al Mahrooq has been appointed as the Minister of Heritage and Culture.

Source: Oman TV

