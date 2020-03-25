His Majesty The Sultan issues 7 Royal Decrees

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik today [Wednesday, March 25] issued seven Royal Decrees, reading as follows, reports Oman News Agency (ONA):



1.Royal Decree No. 34/2020 ratifies the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters after presenting the same before the Majlis A’Shura.



Article (1) ratifies the aforementioned Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, signed by the Sultanate on 26 November 2019, as per the version attached to this decree.



Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the Convention’s ratification document in accordance with its provisions.



Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.



2.Royal Decree No. 35/2020 endorses Biyaq Oilfield Services LLC company’s conceding 20 per cent of its rights and obligations in the petroleum agreement signed on November 20, 2014 for Block No. 56 to Tethys Oil Oman, besides endorsing Intaj LLC company’s conceding 20 per cent of its rights and obligations in this agreement to Biyaq Oilfield Services LLC.



Article (1) endorses Biyaq Oilfield Services LLC company’s conceding 20 per cent of its rights and obligations in the petroleum agreement signed on November 20, 2014 for Block No. 56 to Tethys Oil Oman.



Article (2) endorses Intaj LLC company’s conceding 20 per cent of its rights and obligations in the petroleum agreement to Biyaq Oilfield Services LLC in the petroleum agreement signed on November 20, 2014 for Block No. 56 to Biyaq Oilfield Services LLC company.



Article (3) states that the final quotas of the agreement’s parties stand as follows:

50% for Medco Arabia LTD.

25% for Biyaq Oilfield Services LLC.

20% for Tethys Oil Oman LLC.

5% for Intaj LLC.



Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.



3.Royal Decree No. 36/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement signed on July 31, 2019 by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Eni Oman BV in BP Exploration Epsilon LTD for Block No. 77.



Article (1) endorses the aforementioned agreement.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.



4.Royal Decree No. 37/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement signed by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and each of Mezoon Petrogas (BVI) LTD and Mezoon Petroleum and Gas Company LLC. for Block No. 5.



Article (1) endorses the above-mentioned petroleum agreement.



Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.



5.Royal Decree No. 38/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement signed on January 14, 2019 by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production for Block No. 47.



Article (1) endorses the above-mentioned agreement.



Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.



6.Royal Decree No. 39/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement signed on October 10, 2019 by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Shell EP Oman BV for Block No. 55.



Article (1) endorses the above-mentioned agreement.



Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.



7.Royal Decree No. 40/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement between the Government of Sultanate of Oman, Total E&P Oman Block 12 BV and PTTEP MENA LTD Company for Block No. 12 signed on February 19, 2020.



Article (1) endorses the above-mentioned agreement.



Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

