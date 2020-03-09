His Majesty The Sultan appoints new Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq issued 10 Royal Decrees today [March 9, 2020], including the appointment of the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs.

As per the Royal Decree, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, will take over the role for the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs.

Meanwhile, a Royal Decree also amended some provisions of the Decree establishing the National Museum, and appointed Jamal Bin Hassan al Moosawi as the Secretary-General of the National Museum.

