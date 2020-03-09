His Majesty The Sultan appoints new Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs

09 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq issued 10 Royal Decrees today [March 9, 2020], including the appointment of the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs.



As per the Royal Decree, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, will take over the role for the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs.

Meanwhile, a Royal Decree also amended some provisions of the Decree establishing the National Museum, and appointed Jamal Bin Hassan al Moosawi as the Secretary-General of the National Museum. 

Source: Al Wisal

*More details to follow.

Share this
Related News
Coronavirus Update: ‘Muscat Airport Bazzar’ postponed until further notice
Coronavirus Update: ‘Muscat Airport Bazzar’ postponed until further notice
Chances for thundershower and drop in temperature in Muscat over next 24 hours: PACA
Chances for thundershower and drop in temperature in Muscat over next 24 hours: PACA

Public Reviews and Comments