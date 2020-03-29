Here’s where you can buy fresh fish in Oman now that markets are closing

29 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries [MoAF] has announced the launch of a digital platform in partnership with the Oman Technology Fund to provide an online portal for consumers across the Sultanate to order fresh fish from the Central Fish Market in Al Fulaij.



Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online by the Oman Technology Fund, and re-Tweeted by the MoAF, the partnership will see the launch of the Behar Market — an integrated digital platform where consumers and wholesalers can make purchases via remote auction.

The digital solution for consumers comes as a means to reduce over-crowding in the Central Fish Market in Al Fulaij as fish markets close around the Sultanate, in an attempt to limit the further spread of COVID-19.

(Also read: Seeb Fish Market shut down amid Coronavirus concerns in Oman.)

Share this
Related News
Coronavirus: Oman’s Shura Council urges private sector not to deduct employees’ salaries
Coronavirus: Oman’s Shura Council urges private sector not to deduct employees’ salaries
Coronavirus: New measures announced to ensure steady supplies of medications remain available in Oman
Coronavirus: New measures announced to ensure steady supplies of medications remain available in Oman

Public Reviews and Comments