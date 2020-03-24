Here’s how you can contribute to the fight against Coronavirus in Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has opened a special bank account to receive public contributions for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

This decision came after the Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19 issued a ruling asking the MOH to set up a bank account to take in public donations.

The details of the account are as follows:

Ministry of Health Account: Bank Muscat Account Number: 0423057947840019

A statement issued by the ministry read: “Following the issuance of the health endowment’s decision, the Ministry of Health [has] announced the opening of a bank account allocated to receive public contributions [to continue] the efforts exerted against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

