Heavy rains, wadis result in loss of life and destruction of property across Oman

The low-pressure trough of Al Rahma brought along with it heavy rains, hail and occasional thundershowers – all of which ultimately resulted in the formation of wadis that resulted in the loss of lives and widespread destruction of property in Oman.

While regions surrounding Izki, Al Ashkarah, Bahla, Quriyat, and Nizwa were hit the hardest as per the Oman Meteorology office, residents reported that wadis had swept everything clear in its path in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi in the Al Sharqiyah belt.

One Omani citizen from Al Mudhaibi told Y (translated from Arabic): “It was not the storm that affected us, but the level of water in the wadi that caused the damage.

“It covered full buildings up to two floors. We lost power connection and small houses were flooded.”

He sent in pictures of the property damage and loss of livestock to Y.

Editor’s Note: Y is withholding select images due to its graphic nature.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) found two people dead after their car was swept away in Wadi Kabara.

فرق البحث بإدارة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف بمحافظة #الظاهرة تتمكن من العثور على شخص مفارق للحياة وجاري البحث عن الشخص الآخر إثر إنجراف مركبتهم في مجرى وادي كباره بولاية #عبري ليلة الأمس.#الهيئة_العامة_للدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف pic.twitter.com/QoIbcxm9zi — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف – عُمان (@PACDAOman) March 23, 2020

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) also stated that traffic had been interrupted in Jabal Al Akhdar due to the erosion of sand and rocks onto the road following last night’s rains.

انقطاع الحركة المرورية من وإلى نيابة الجبل الأخضر جرّاء غزارة الأمطار وانجراف الصخور والأتربة على الطريق، وجاري التعامل لإزاحتها من قبل الجهات المعنية.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/Jipl1B10NV — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 23, 2020

Source: ROP, PACDA, Oman Meteorology, PACA

