Government Communication Center issues new Twitter account for official news on the Coronavirus

The Government Communication Center has issued a Twitter page for the official transmission of news to the public regarding developments surrounding the Novel Coronavirus.
The Twitter handle – @OmanVSCovid19 – was formed to provide authentic news to the public.
The account will work in cooperation with relevant government agencies so that residents can receive official local news of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
مرحبا بكم في الحساب الرسمي لمتابعة مستجدات فيروس #كورونا المستجد #كوفيد19.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/uMkzrp2PYW— عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) March 16, 2020
Source: Government Communication Center