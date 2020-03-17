Government Communication Center issues new Twitter account for official news on the Coronavirus

17 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Government Communication Center has issued a Twitter page for the official transmission of news to the public regarding developments surrounding the Novel Coronavirus.



The Twitter handle – @OmanVSCovid19 – was formed to provide authentic news to the public.

The account will work in cooperation with relevant government agencies so that residents can receive official local news of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Government Communication Center

