Government debunks rumours of Oman buying faulty Coronavirus test kits from China

Rumours of Oman buying faulty test kits from China is not true and are merely causing confusion among the public, Oman’s Government Communications Center has stated.

In a statement released to the public, the government body stated: “Oman is only importing Coronavirus testing kits that are certified and those that are as per the regulations set by the World Health Organisation.”

Earlier, news of faulty and sub-standard testing kits being used in Oman were shared online by unverified sources.

وزارة الصحة توضح بأن السلطنة لم تقم بشراء أنابيب فحص #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ ( #كوفيد_19 ) غير صالحة من الصين، وأن ما تم استيراده من جمهورية الصين الشعبية هو عدد من الكواشف والمحاليل المطابقة للضوابط الموضوعة من قبل منظمة الصحة العالمية.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/wdn8D6vx3O — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) March 29, 2020

Source: OmanVSCovid19

