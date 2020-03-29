Government debunks rumours of Oman buying faulty Coronavirus test kits from China

29 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Rumours of Oman buying faulty test kits from China is not true and are merely causing confusion among the public, Oman’s Government Communications Center has stated.



In a statement released to the public, the government body stated: “Oman is only importing Coronavirus testing kits that are certified and those that are as per the regulations set by the World Health Organisation.”

Earlier, news of faulty and sub-standard testing kits being used in Oman were shared online by unverified sources.

Source: OmanVSCovid19

