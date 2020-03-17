Government allows use of Skype for Business, Google Meet, and other video conferencing apps: TRA

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) of Oman has announced that it will be allowing the use of VoIP services as more companies are asking employees to work from home.

The decision is meant to help businesses and those in the educational sector continue their tasks online through the use of video conferencing services.

As per TRA’s statement, the decision was made due to the ‘exceptional circumstances’ that have resulted from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

TRA states that it has decided to allow the use of applications such as Skype for Business, Google Meet and Zoom.

تقرر السماح باستخدام التواصل عبر بروتوكول الانترنت من خلال تطبيقات سكايب للاعمال Skype for Business وتطبيق Google Meet وتطبيق Zoom، عليه يمكن للمؤسسات استخدام هذه التطبيقات خلال هذه الفترة الاستثنائية @oman_mtc #عمان_تواجه_كورونا — TRA OMAN (@TRA_OMAN) March 17, 2020

Source: TRA

Share this