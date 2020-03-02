Flights from Italy to Salalah suspended: PACA

PACA announced that it has suspended Italian tourist flights to the Salalah airport starting from today [March 2, 2020].

The suspension will be for one month.

PACA also said that Oman Air flights between Milan and Muscat for Omani and transit passengers are still open.

They stated that this comes as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Italy reported on Sunday [March 1, 2020] that there was a 50 per cent increase in Coronavirus patients.

Italy’s Civil Protection Authority stated that the country now has 1,694 confirmed cases and that 34 people had died.

