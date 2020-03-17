First human trials of potential Coronavirus vaccine conducted in the US: AP

The first human trials of a potential vaccine against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) reportedly began in the US yesterday [March 16].

As per reports by the Associated Press news agency and BBC, four patients received the jab at the Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle, Washington.

The COVID-19 vaccine contains a harmless genetic code that has been copied from the virus that causes the disease.

It is understood that the first person to receive the vaccination was a 43-year-old woman based out of Seattle.

But, the vaccine is far from a cure for the pandemic, say experts.

They add that it will still take ‘many months to know if this vaccine, or others also in research, will work’.

As per the latest data by WHO, the number of people who have tested for the virus has crossed 182,726. And while the mortality rate is still under 1 per cent, it has still caused 7,174 deaths globally.

Yesterday [March 16], the first death of a patient with Coronavirus in the GCC was reported in Bahrain.

Source: AP, BBC, BNA

