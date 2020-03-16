First death from Coronavirus in the GCC reported in Bahrain

Bahrain has reported the death of a national who had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bahrain’s Ministry of Health has announced the death of a 65-year-old female Bahraini national who was suffering from underlying and chronic health problems, and was registered as an active case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was reported that the deceased female had returned from Iran via an indirect flight last month and had not entered the general population.

The individual, upon arrival to Bahrain, was placed in isolation and received extensive 24-hour treatment from a specialised medical team.

