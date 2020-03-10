Fire consumes building, cars in Azaiba

10 Mar 2020
A fire has broken out in a building in the Azaiba area of Muscat, reports the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).



Firefighters are currently on the scene. Details of casualties are unknown, but the fire is seen to have caused damage to the building and cars that were in the parking lot.

Onlookers say that the firefighters responded to the call quickly.

* This is a developing story.

