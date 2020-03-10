Fire consumes building, cars in Azaiba

A fire has broken out in a building in the Azaiba area of Muscat, reports the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).

Firefighters are currently on the scene. Details of casualties are unknown, but the fire is seen to have caused damage to the building and cars that were in the parking lot.

Onlookers say that the firefighters responded to the call quickly.

* This is a developing story.

بلاغ عن نشوب حريق في بناية بمنطقة العذيبة بولاية #بوشر وأنباء أولية عن وجود محتجزين ،

أجهزة الإطفاء والإنقاذ والإسعاف في الموقع والتفاصيل لاحقاً …#الهيئة_العامة_للدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف pic.twitter.com/sxXoCoPumg — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف – عُمان (@PACDAOman) March 10, 2020

