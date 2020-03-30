Expect thundershowers and hail across parts of Oman today

Parts of Oman, including Muscat, will receive thundershowers and hail today [March 30], read a statement issued by Oman Meteorology.

Latest satellite imagery showed a steady flow of rain clouds that can result in sporadic rains in the regions around Musandam and Al Dhahirah.

This is also expected to cause thundershowers, strong winds, and hail storms in the governorates of Al Dhakhliyah, South al Batinah, Muscat, and North al Sharqiyah.

🌦️ حاليا تدفق السحب الممطرة و هطول أمطار متفرقة على محافظات مسندم و الظاهرة و الداخلية مع استمرار فرص تكثف السحب و هطول أمطار متفاوتة الغزارة تكون رعدية أحيانا مصحوبة برياح نشطة وتساقط حبات البرد على محافظات الظاهرة والداخلية وجنوب الباطنة و مسقط و شمال الشرقية خلال فترة الظهيرة pic.twitter.com/QqnnEPJYxN — الأرصاد العمانية (@OmanMeteorology) March 30, 2020

Source: Oman Meteorology

