Expect thundershowers and hail across parts of Oman today

30 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Parts of Oman, including Muscat, will receive thundershowers and hail today [March 30], read a statement issued by Oman Meteorology.



Latest satellite imagery showed a steady flow of rain clouds that can result in sporadic rains in the regions around Musandam and Al Dhahirah.

This is also expected to cause thundershowers, strong winds, and hail storms in the governorates of Al Dhakhliyah, South al Batinah, Muscat, and North al Sharqiyah.

Source: Oman Meteorology

