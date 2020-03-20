Expect hail, thundershowers across parts of Oman from tomorrow

Low pressure trough, Al Rahma, is expected to bring thundershowers, hail, and strong winds to Oman in the coming 24 hours.

As per a weather report issued by the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre, the effects of trough will be felt starting tonight [Friday, March 20], and will last until Monday [March 23].

The peak of the storm is expected to affect parts of the Sultanate from tomorrow [Saturday, March 21].

Rains are expected in the governorates of Musandam, Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, and parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has advised all residents to take precautions during the rains, and not venture into wadis. It also asked residents to adhere to the rules issued by the Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID-19.

Source: Oman Meteorology

