Exclusive: Recovered Omani Coronavirus Patient Shares His Story

Being one among 55 patients who were struck down by the Coronavirus in the Sultanate, one Omani man shares his struggle with the disease that has claimed tens of thousands of lives worldwide.

Twenty-two-year-old Mohammed, one of the 17 recovered patients from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) said he caught the disease due to negligence.

The young operations manager at a private company spoke exclusively to our sister radio channel Al Wisal on Sunday with RJ Mohammed al Alawi. He is the first recovered patient in the Sultanate to share his story to media.

An emotional Mohammed shared: “I was informed about Coronavirus, but I still got in contact with an office colleague who had fever and other symptoms of the disease.

Also read: Italian couple, Omani footballers send musical message of support to coronavirus-infected Italy

But, in less than 24 hours, his body temperature had increased drastically and he was rushed to the Mawaleh Health Centre for treatment.

“They noticed the symptoms, for which they took blood samples and asked me to stay in home quarantine,” he said, adding that they asked him to go to the Royal Hospital in case the symptoms progressed.

Four hours later, Mohammed was transferred to the Royal Hospital.

“As soon as the receptionist saw my face, she guided me to a quarantined area where I was immediately tested. There, I tested positive for Coronavirus,” he said.

“I had a breakdown. I was overwhelmed with a feeling of guilt and I could not stop blaming myself for my carelessness. I wish for no one to go through what I did. It is mentally and physically exhausting,” he explained.

Mohammed was admitted for seven days in the Royal Hospital, and eventually discharged on Friday (March 20) after recovering completely from the disease.

“Imagine spending lonely nights at the hospital, coughing a lot, your body temperature jumps to 39.8 degrees, while both your hands are attached to infusion sets. Even going to the toilet was a tall order,” he said, while explaining that the medical staff handled the situation very professionally and made sure to boost his morale during the process.

Also read: With ROP’s service outlets closed, where can you renew your vehicle’s registration?

“They kept reminding me that my healthy diet has kept my immune system strong. I remembered my Dad and how he keeps advising me and my siblings about the importance of avoiding junk food,” Mohammed reflected.

While Mohammed was happy to leave the hospital after fully recovering, he was shocked to see people on his way home gathering near the beach. “I saw men playing football and families picnicking.” He explained that people should practice social distancing and take it seriously, so they do not make the same mistake.

Mohammed is spending his time working from home as he is still under quarantine under the supervision of his mother, who is incidentally a healthcare professional.

However, he said that a person who recovers can still transmit the disease.

“The doctors asked me to continue in quarantine until I am 100 per cent clear. I get daily calls from the relevant authorities to ensure my well-being,” he said.

Share this