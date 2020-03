The Ministry of Education (MoE) will begin a programme to telecast lessons live on the air for students of Class 12 via Oman TV Live channel.

This decision came following the month-long closure of classes in schools by the Supreme Committee tasked with combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

The programme will provide lessons in accordance with the curriculum throughout the period of suspension from 9 am to 1 pm in all days of the week, except Friday and Saturday.

Source: ONA

