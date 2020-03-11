Diwan of Royal Court issues statement on the formation of a supreme committee to tackle COVID-19

Oman News Agency (ONA) reports that the Diwan of Royal Court issued a statement on Tuesday, March 10, reading as follows:

“His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik issued his Royal orders to form a supreme committee to study scopes for a mechanism to handle developments resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19) in light of fresh data and updated indicators from the World Health Organization on this topic.

The Royal orders stipulated the formation of the supreme committee under the chairmanship of the Minister of Interior, with a number of top officials as members. The committee shall be tasked with monitoring the developments of the virus and regional and international efforts to contain it.

The committee will also have the duty of following up all procedures taken in this regard and devising suitable solutions, proposals, and recommendations in accordance with results of the general health evaluation.

The committee has the discretion of seeking instruments and necessary measures to ensure the success of the tasks entrusted to it.

May the Almighty Allah protect His Majesty the Sultan under His divine care and safeguard our dear homeland and its loyal people against any harm!”

Source: ONA

