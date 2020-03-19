COVID-19: Oman to enhance capacity for surplus store of goods, boost rate of direct imports

As part of its economic preparedness strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s working team tasked with mitigating the virus’ economic impact to the Sultanate has outlined measures to ensure the continued supply of goods, Oman News Agency (ONA) reports.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, March 18, the working team, under the chairmanship of Eng. Ahmed bin Hassan al-Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and with the attendance of Rashid bin Amir al-Muselhi, Deputy Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) for Administrative and Financial Affairs, defined key next steps.

As per ONA:

“Held in the context of coronavirus pandemic developments, the meeting discussed key requirements to enhance capacities for storing consumer items and goods sought by parties operating in direct import of such items via land, sea, and air ports.

The meeting looked into further procedures to augment the rate of direct import in light of new decisions that might be taken by the Supreme Committee entrusted to study scopes for mechanisms to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by officials representing specialized government departments, including the Directorate General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police, Oman Air, Asyad Group of companies, the Public Authority for Stores and Food Reserve, and the Public Authority for Consumer Protection, as well as OCCI and owners of companies supplying consumer items and foodstuffs.”

Source: ONA

