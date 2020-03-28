COVID-19: Flout directives on public gatherings, shop closures in Oman and face jail-term, hefty fines, says Public Prosecution

With the goal of controlling the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Oman’s Public Prosecution has announced new legal measures aimed as a deterrent to those who would flout the directives of the Supreme Committee.

In a statement made on Thursday, March 26, the Public Prosecution has stated that those who would impede or refuse to abide by the directives outlined by state authorities — including public gatherings and closures of commercial shops — would be subject to a fine of OMR 10,000 and face a one-year jail term.

