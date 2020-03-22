Coronavirus: With ROP’s service outlets closed, where can you renew your vehicle’s registration?

Residents looking to renew their vehicle’s registration – ‘Mulkiya’ – in Oman can continue to do so through self-service machines placed in select locations across the country.

This came after the Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced that it would be closing its service outlets from tomorrow [Monday, March 22] to further help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

To enable this facility, the ROP teamed up with Omantel. The machines have been placed in strategic locations that residents can access.

The locations of these machines are as follows:

Muscat

– Omantel office in Al Khoudh

– Omantel office in Al Amerat

A’dakhaliyah

– Nizwa Grand Mall

North Al Batinah

– Omantel office in Ibra

مواقع أجهزة التخليص الذاتي لطباعة رخص المركبات (الملكيات) بالتعاون مع الشركة العمانية للإتصالات ( عمانتل) التي تعمل على مدار الساعة:

@محافظة مسقط

– صالة عمانتل بالخوض

– صالة عمانتل بالعامرات

@محافظة الداخلية

– نزوى جراند مول

@محافظة شمال الشرقية

-صالة عمانتل بإبراء — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 22, 2020

Source: ROP

