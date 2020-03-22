Coronavirus: With ROP’s service outlets closed, where can you renew your vehicle’s registration?

Residents looking to renew their vehicle’s registration – ‘Mulkiya’ – in Oman can continue to do so through self-service machines placed in select locations across the country.
This came after the Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced that it would be closing its service outlets from tomorrow [Monday, March 22] to further help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
To enable this facility, the ROP teamed up with Omantel. The machines have been placed in strategic locations that residents can access.
The locations of these machines are as follows:
Muscat
– Omantel office in Al Khoudh
– Omantel office in Al Amerat
A’dakhaliyah
– Nizwa Grand Mall
North Al Batinah
– Omantel office in Ibra
مواقع أجهزة التخليص الذاتي لطباعة رخص المركبات (الملكيات) بالتعاون مع الشركة العمانية للإتصالات ( عمانتل) التي تعمل على مدار الساعة:— شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 22, 2020
@محافظة مسقط
– صالة عمانتل بالخوض
– صالة عمانتل بالعامرات
@محافظة الداخلية
– نزوى جراند مول
@محافظة شمال الشرقية
-صالة عمانتل بإبراء
Source: ROP