Coronavirus: WHO launches WhatsApp service to share essential COVID-19 info

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched an automated messaging service in partnership with WhatsApp to disseminate essential information about the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic worldwide to the public.

Announced on March 20, 2020 the service allows users to access it through a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp. When a user texts ‘Hi’ to the number they’ll be prompted with an automatic menu where they can respond to which specific action or information they would like to proceed with.

According to the WHO website, the instant messaging service “has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.”

Users can immediately access information on the latest global figures for COVID-19 and, as per the WHO, “the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.”

