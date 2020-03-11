Coronavirus Update: Oman Air suspends operations to Saudi Arabia

Oman Air has announced that it will be suspending all operations from the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia amid growing concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement to the public, the airline wrote: “As a result of new travel restrictions, Oman Air will temporarily be suspending all flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sultanate of Oman with effect from tomorrow, March 12, 2020.

“Guests based in Saudi Arabia holding Oman Air flight bookings can contact our Jeddah office at Tel: (+966) 1151 08733.

It added: “All guests in other parts of our international network can call our call center at Tel: (968) 2453 1111 or contact Oman Air representatives in their country of origin.”

Share this