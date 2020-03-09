Coronavirus Update: ‘Muscat Airport Bazzar’ postponed until further notice

09 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Muscat Airport Bazzar has been postponed until further notice, read a statement issued by the Oman Airports.



The decision was made in light of the fast-spreading Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has infected over 110,009 people worldwide and has taken 3,831 lives (as of March 9, 2020).

In a tweet, the airport holding company wrote: “Due to the current health conditions worldwide, and to ensure the safety of everyone, please be informed that the Muscat Airport Bazzar has been postponed until further notice.

“May Allah protect everyone from any harm,” the statement read.

