Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

27 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson, 55, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) after he developed ‘mild symptoms’, he revealed on Twitter.



He added that he will be self-isolating and will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as they fight the virus.

Mr Johnson was last seen public on Thursday when he stood outside 10 Downing Street and cheered for the NHS Staff as a gesture of appreciation.

In a video address on Twitter, he stated: “But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff. It was very moving last night to join in that national clap for the NHS.”

Source: Twitter

Share this
Related News
His Majesty Sultan Qaboos hosts U.K Foreign Secretary
His Majesty Sultan Qaboos hosts U.K Foreign Secretary

Public Reviews and Comments