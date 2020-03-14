Coronavirus: UAE to temporarily suspend issuance of all visas from Tuesday, March 17

The United Arab Emirates has announced today [Saturday, March 14] that it will be temporarily suspending the issuance of all visa, save for diplomatic passport-holders, in an effort to further contain the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Emirates, reports The National.

Gulf News also reports that the decision will not impact those valid visa-holders whose visas were issued “prior to the effective date.”

The UAE’s Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship has stated that the precautionary measure was implemented in response to the World Health Organization [WHO]’s classification of COVID-19 as pandemic.

The suspension will remain in effect until “countries of departure activate a mechanism for medical screening of passengers as an additional measure,” reports Gulf News.

The government of Abu Dhabi has also announced the temporary closure of its main tourist attractions starting from Sunday until March 31, including theme parks and cultural destinations such as The Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Ferrari World.

Source: The National, Gulf News

