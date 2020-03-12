Coronavirus: Trump temporarily suspends all flights between US and Europe

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, March 11 a 30-day travel ban between the US and Europe in an effort to control the further spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus to America.

Speaking in an address from the Oval Office, Trump stated that, “to keep new cases from entering our shores”, the travel restrictions would affect 26 European nations, not including the UK and non-Schengen Travel Area states.

Currently there are 1,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US, reports the BBC, and 38 deaths. The travel restrictions will come into effect at midnight on Friday, March 13, Trump stated — clarifying that the travel ban does not apply to US citizens.

Though there are 460 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in the UK, Trump said that the “strong but necessary” restrictions would not apply to Great Britain.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 11 during a briefing to international media, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed that there are currently more than 118,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.

The disease has since been declared a pandemic by the WHO as of Wednesday, March 11.

