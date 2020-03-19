Coronavirus: Tourists instructed to leave Oman, Ministry of Tourism urges sector to facilitate exits

Oman’s Ministry of Tourism has asked that tourists currently present in the Sultanate make arrangements to return to their home countries as soon as possible.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued on social media Wednesday [March 18], the Ministry said that it “notes the need to provide advice and guidance to tourist groups coming through travel and tourism companies and hotel establishments, to leave the Sultanate and return to their home countries.”

As per the Ministry, the directives come due to a lack of clarity on how long the “exceptional circumstances” of the COVID-19 pandemic situation will last and the need to ensure all visitors can return safely to their home countries.

(Also read: Coronavirus infection toll rises to 39 in Oman.)

تنوه وزارة السياحة إلى ضرورة تقديم النصح والإرشاد للأفواج السياحية القادمة عبر شركات السفر والسياحة والمنشآت الفندقية لمغادرة السلطنة والعودة لبلدانهم نظرا لعدم اتضاح الفترة التي قد تستمر معها هذه الظروف الاستثنائية متمنين لهم العودة سالمين لأوطانهم#عُمان_تواجه_كورونا #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/El5FQ56S4G — Oman Tourism (@OmanTourism) March 18, 2020

Share this