Coronavirus: Suspension of all flights across Oman now in effect

As of 12:00 p.m., noon, today [Sunday, March 29] all domestic and international commercial flights in Oman are henceforth suspended, Oman Airports has stated.

The decision comes after a directive from the Sultanate’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) was issued on March, 25, 2020 advising to suspend aviation operations in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Oman.

The suspension is in effect until further notice, with the exception of domestic flights to Musandam Governorate.

