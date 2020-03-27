Coronavirus: Sultan’s Armed Forces to mobilize efforts in Oman’s fight against COVID-19

The General Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces has affirmed the military’s readiness to support the Sultanate in efforts to combat the current, ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the nation.

In a statement shared by Oman News Agency today [Friday March 27], the General Chief of Staff reiterated that the Sultan’s Armed Forces “have harnessed all their capabilities to support the Supreme Committee in charge of discussing a mechanism to deal with developments resulting from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

(Also read: Coronavirus: Oman enters community transmission stage of COVID-19, says top MOH official.)

الفريق الركن رئيس أركان قوات السلطان المسلحة يؤكد في تصريح له أن قوات السلطان المسلحة سخَّرت كل إمكاناتها لمساندة اللجنة العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع التطورات الناتجة عن انتشار فيروس #كورونا. pic.twitter.com/8bIaguPWIc — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) March 27, 2020

