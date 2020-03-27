Coronavirus: Sultan’s Armed Forces to mobilize efforts in Oman’s fight against COVID-19

The General Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces has affirmed the military’s readiness to support the Sultanate in efforts to combat the current, ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the nation.
In a statement shared by Oman News Agency today [Friday March 27], the General Chief of Staff reiterated that the Sultan’s Armed Forces “have harnessed all their capabilities to support the Supreme Committee in charge of discussing a mechanism to deal with developments resulting from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
