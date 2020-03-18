Coronavirus: Strict actions to be taken against shops that flout Supreme Committee’s decisions

Muscat: Shops and stores that continue to operate against the government’s orders will receive a hefty fine and possibly lose their operating license.

The order to close some commercial stores and souks, barber shops, beauty salons, gyms, health centres, and event halls came following a ministerial decision by His Excellency the Minister of Regional Municipalities, and on the orders of the Supreme Committee that has been tasked with combatting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

As per the decision, anyone found flouting the law will face a fine of RO300. This will increase to RO1,000 if repeated and the possibility of cancellation of the company’s operating license.

It must be noted that the closure will not affect groceries, supermarkets, clinics, pharmacies, and optical shops. Moreover, restaurants are permitted to serve takeaway orders.

Source: Al Wisal

