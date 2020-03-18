Coronavirus: SQU Hospital to suspend all routine treatment services for non-urgent cases

Authorities at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Hospital have announced today [Wednesday, March 18] the temporary suspension of all routine treatment services for non-urgent cases to help stem the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The move comes on the heels of a similar announcement made on Monday [March 16] by the Royal Hospital, as health centres across Oman fall in-line with precautionary measures.

SQU Hospital, in a statement on social media, clarified that some health services for routine, non-emergency procedures and cases would be postponed — provided that their suspension does not directly impact the health of patients.

Services that have been temporarily suspended until further notice for routine or non-urgent cases include: outpatient clinic visits, routine laboratory tests, day surgeries, radiology services, physiotherapy services, and dietary clinics.

SQU Hospital has assured its patients that all appointments will be rescheduled and that they will notify patients who had been scheduled for routine or non-urgent treatment services when they can next avail these services.

