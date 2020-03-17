Coronavirus: Shops in malls, souks to be shut in Oman; hypermarkets, pharmacies to remain open

17 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Supreme Committee for combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a ruling that reads:



All shops in malls must be closed starting tomorrow [March 18, 2020]. The government body has also asked for the closure of traditional markets and souks.

The Supreme Committee has, however, issued an exception on hypermarkets and groceries, pharmacies, clinics and optical shops.

Source: Oman TV

