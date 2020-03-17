Coronavirus: Shops in malls, souks to be shut in Oman; hypermarkets, pharmacies to remain open

The Supreme Committee for combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a ruling that reads:

All shops in malls must be closed starting tomorrow [March 18, 2020]. The government body has also asked for the closure of traditional markets and souks.

The Supreme Committee has, however, issued an exception on hypermarkets and groceries, pharmacies, clinics and optical shops.

🔴 #عاجل | اللجنة العليا للتعامل مع #كوفيد_19: إغلاق جميع المواقع السياحية، ومنع التجمعات في الأماكن العامة بما فيها التجمعات على الشواطئ وأماكن التنزه مثل الأودية والجبال والرمال والشلالات والعيون المائية. — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) March 17, 2020

Source: Oman TV

