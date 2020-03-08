Coronavirus: Royal Opera House Muscat cancels remainder of its 2019/2020 season

Patrons of the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) will now need to seek refunds on all pre-purchased tickets for upcoming performances after ROHM announced today [Sunday, March 8] the early termination of its 2019/2020 season due to ongoing travel restrictions and public health precautions surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued to media, ROHM confirmed the following:

“Due to our ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of our patrons, we would like to announce the cancellation of all activities for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season. This is due to the public health and travel measures which have been put in place to address the threat of COVID-19, Novel Coronavirus.

All guided tours at the Royal Opera House Muscat and the House of Musical Arts will also be cancelled until further notice.

If you have been affected by the cancellations please note that we will be refunding your tickets in full. For any further enquiries please do not hesitate to contact us at boxoffice@rohmuscat.org.om

The Royal Opera House Muscat looks forward to welcoming you at the beginning of our 2020/2021 season in September 2020.“

