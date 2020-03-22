Coronavirus: ROP to close all service outlets

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have announced the closure of all its service outlets effective from Monday, March 23. The move is aligned with the most recent directives issued today [Sunday, March 22], by Oman’s Supreme Committee to tackle the COVID-19 novel coronavirus which called for the closure of “all customer service points in all public and private institutions” and, encouraged the use instead of electronic services.

In a statement released on their social media, the ROP have said that the closures will be until further notice and would directly impact such services as Passports and Residence, Civil Status, and Traffic.

(Also read: BREAKING: Supreme Committee issues new decisions for dealing with Coronavirus.)

Share this