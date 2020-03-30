Coronavirus: Repatriated Omani students express gratitude to His Majesty

Omani students who were repatriated back to the Sultanate in the wake of the global COVID-19 outbreak have come forward in testimonial to offer thanks to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, reports Oman News Agency (ONA). The students shared their gratitude for the care and attention accorded to them upon His Majesty’s directives which ensured their swift and safe return.

Photo credit: ONA

In an interview with ONA, the students extended their thanks and appreciation to the Omani government and the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments of the global pandemic.

Headed by Interior Minister Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, the Supreme Committee secured top-quality institutional isolation (quarantine) for the students in hotels and tourism facilities specially-allocated for this purpose.

The students also commended the role of Omani embassies abroad that arranged their departure, as well the role of health workers in the Sultanate who received them, checked them, and escorted them to safe quarantine facilities.

They took pride in receiving such attention which, they stressed, reflects a true spirit of social collaboration—the first line of defense against the pandemic. They advised all individuals in the country to honour such a benign national action and make it a success.

Speaking about ‘health isolation’, the students emphasized its significance and called upon those who have yet to undergo the institutional quarantine to take it seriously and—instead of looking at it as a form of isolation—to be aware that it is an enjoyable experience and a time to exercise different hobbies.

“Our homeland is a custody in our hands and it is time we felt this responsibility. Our country is like a mother that hugs us when we are in great need,” said one of the students who returned from the United States with coronavirus infection. Like many other students, she was very emotional, grateful, and proud to be in the safe hands of medical teams from Oman.

The students’ parents also voiced their deep gratitude to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani government. They appreciated the responsible manner in which everything was arranged, despite the difficult choices and restrictive conditions imposed by the shortage of flights and long waits at airports here and there, among other difficulties.

Source: ONA

